The Most Inappropriate Fundraising Email I've Ever Received

On New Year’s Eve, I received an email that, quite frankly, worried me. The alert came on my Apple Watch, and the subject read: “WARNING: Payment Incomplete.”

Well, crap, what happened? Did a credit card expire without me realizing it? I panicked. Something was up, and I had to fix it right away. So, I quickly dropped what it was I was doing and went to the email to figure out the problem so I could fix it.

It turns out there was no problem at all. That was merely a rather tactless subject line of a fundraising email from the Republican National Committee.

“We just checked your Trump Social Media Founding Supporter membership status, and it appears that your payment is still pending,” the email read.

Groan.

Look, I get that finding new ways to grab people’s attention is crucial to getting clicks and donations. Heck, this email clearly caught my attention. As soon as I saw the subject line, I went right to the email. But as soon as I saw what the email was about, I could not have been more turned off. So, instead of a donation, I unsubscribed from the list.

Do better, Republican National Committee. Do better.