The CDC No Longer Considers Me 'Fully Vaccinated'

I’ve been fully vaccinated since April. Well, at least I used to be.

According to the CDC, I’m no different than someone who is unvaccinated because I’ve not been boostered.

The CDC doesn’t say this outright, but it’s very clear in their updated guidance on quarantining that they see anyone who hasn’t been boostered as being the same as an unvaccinated person.

Here’s the CDC guidance for quarantining following potential exposure to COVID-19:

For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days. Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

Did you catch that? That was pretty sneaky, wasn’t it?

For what it’s worth, in the FAQ of the CDC’s “COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots” page, which was just updated Tuesday, “Everyone is still considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-shot series […] or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.” However the page goes to great lengths to push boosters, and the language in the aforementioned quarantine guidance clearly shows that the CDC doesn’t really consider you “fully vaccinated” if you haven’t been boostered, and you’ll no longer be treated as such.