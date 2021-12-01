Delightful Cuomo Comeuppance

It’s been a bad year for the Cuomo family. First, Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace as governor of New York for sexual misconduct. Then, his little brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, was suspended “indefinitely” by the network for his improper coordination with his brother’s people handling his sexual misconduct allegations. It’s not often that one entitled liberal gets what he deserves, and now two in the same family are seeing their careers and their family name go up in flames.

But these entitled liberals aren’t going to let a single scandal get them down. Andrew Cuomo is already plotting a political comeback, and Chris Cuomo is most certainly not going to let this scandal end his career prematurely. If CNN gives him the boot, he’ll find a way back to a low-rated cable news program somewhere else.

Of course, we’re not just talking about a single scandal… for either of them. Both Cuomos also have second scandals that they’ve thus far managed to avoid being held accountable for… though perhaps it’s only a matter of time. Andrew’s deadly COVID nursing home policy and the subsequent cover-up didn’t get the same attention as his sexual misconduct. Likewise, Chris’s attempt to help his brother got far more attention than the accusations of sexual harassment against him did.

It’s an interesting similarity. Even their moments of disgrace echoed each other.

On Wednesday, Chris Cuomo spoke of the suspension during his SiriusXM radio show. (Who even knew he had one?)

“It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing,” he told his listeners, assuming he has any. “But I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it.”

Yeah, I’m sure he does.

“It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help,” he added. “I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I’m not going to talk about this any more than that.”

Feeling a little déjà vu? I am. There’s an eerie similarity between his remarks and what his older brother said when he announced his resignation as governor of New York.

While emphatically denying the allegations of sexual misconduct, he nevertheless “apologized” for “offending” the 11 women who had come forward with claims.

“For that, I deeply, deeply apologize.”

Cuomo would then go on to say that his “instinct is to fight through this controversy” because he believed it was politically motivated. But then he acknowledged the lengthy and costly process that would unfold, suggesting that vindication wasn’t worth the costs—thus carefully crafting the narrative that his resignation was a selfless act on behalf of New Yorkers.

Does anyone really think Andrew Cuomo cared about New Yorkers when he chose to resign? Does anyone really think Chris Cuomo cared about his colleagues? Both Cuomo brothers tried to present themselves as selfless angels merely caught up in a controversy that is not their fault. Chris treats his suspension like an annoyance he has to endure because of standard operating procedures and not his own actions.

Same family, same BS.

And the sad thing is that both expect us to believe them.

