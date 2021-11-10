Biden Went Straight From Honeymoon to Divorce

While Biden took office with a respectable approval rating, he somehow managed to see his presidency fall apart in less than a year.

It all comes down to incompetence.

Despite Biden’s originally high approval ratings, over time, his numbers started to decline, thanks to his mismanaged vaccination plan, the border crisis, the labor shortage, inflation, and other concerns. But it wasn’t until his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that he lost independents in droves. Since then, nothing he’s done to improve his approval ratings has worked. That itself is rather telling. I expected his approval ratings to recover as Afghanistan faded from the pages. But instead, his polling has just gotten worse. Now, less than a year after Biden was sworn in, a plurality of U.S. voters want him out of office next year, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll. A majority of registered voters (64 percent) don’t want him to run for a second term, either.