Have Americans Finally Soured on Fauci?

While President Trump was branded negatively by the media for his response to the pandemic, the man advising him, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was quickly propped up by the media as the nation’s savior. By the end of March 2020, Fauci and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ranked as the two most trusted leaders on the pandemic.

Things haven’t gone well for Cuomo since. Despite winning an Emmy for his COVID communication and getting a book deal on his COVID response, he would go on to kill thousands of elderly New York nursing home residents and try to cover it up.

Things have gone slightly better for Fauci, despite ample controversies of his own. His mixed messages on COVID are well documented. First, he was against masking, then he was for it. Then he was all about double-masking, despite there being no data proving it was effective. And then, we found out that Fauci knew at the beginning of the pandemic that typical store-bought masks aren’t even effective at protecting people from COVID.

Oh, but the list goes on.

Fauci was told that COVID-19 was potentially engineered but insisted for over a year that it came from nature. He also lied about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan. It’s also recently come out that Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded unnecessary and cruel experiments on beagle puppies — in which some puppies were given experimental drugs before being killed and dissected. Others were given cordectomies and then immobilized, while sand flies were allowed to eat them alive.

As a result, Americans’ attitudes towards Fauci have gradually soured over time. I supposed after nearly two years of “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” people are getting tired of it.

According to a recent Hill/HarrisX poll, a majority of registered voters, 52%, believe Fauci should resign, up from 42% in June.

Support for Fauci’s resignation has increased among Republicans, Independents, and Democrats. Among Republicans, 75% believe Fauci should resign, up nine points since June. Independents are more divided, with 47% supporting Fauci resigning, also up nine points since the last time voters were asked. Only 32% of Democrats think Fauci should resign, but that’s up 12 points since June, the largest increase by political identification.

Dr. Fauci is Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, and yet he’s lost the confidence of a majority of Americans—including a third of Democrats. Whatever the last straw was, it doesn’t matter; even die-hard liberal Bill Maher is railing against COVID restrictions. The longer this continues, the more Fauci will fall out of favor with the public. Eventually, even a majority of Democrats will probably want him to resign.