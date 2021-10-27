News & Politics

Shock Poll Reveals Just How Little Virginia Democrats Care About Kids' Education

By Matt Margolis Oct 27, 2021 11:26 AM ET
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Parental rights in education has become a key issue, if not the primary issue, in the Virginia gubernatorial election. While it seems like an obvious loser for Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe to take the side of school boards over parents when it comes to controlling schools’ curriculum, he’s actually taking a mainstream position within his own party.

According to a recent Suffolk University/USA Today poll, a stunning 70% of Democrats in Virginia want school boards to have more influence on a school’s curriculum than parents. This position is by no means mainstream overall, as 50% of Virginians prefer parents having more influence, and only 39% preferred school boards. In contrast, 79% of Republicans and 57% of Independents want parents to have more control over a schools’ curriculum. A mere 16% of Democrats preferred parents over school boards.

With less than a week to go, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are in a dead heat.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebook,
MeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: EDUCATION POLLS VIRGINIA
TRENDING
Editor's Choice