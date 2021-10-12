Are More Obamagate Charges Coming?

So far, Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann is the only person who has been charged in the Russian collusion hoax investigation. However, more charges could be coming, says former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who revealed in an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that he provided nearly 1,000 pages of materials to the Justice Department to assist with John Durham’s investigation of Obamagate.

“Michael Sussmann’s is the first of what I would hope would be a number, based on the fact — I provided not just those declassified documents, but I provided 1,000 intelligence community documents that I think support additional charges that I would expect John Durham to bring,” Ratcliffe said.

Durham has also gotten one guilty plea from FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for altering an email about Trump aide Carter Page in order to suggest he’d never been a CIA informant. “We said there was FISA abuse. And Kevin Clinesmith was indicted on lying to the FISA court to spy on the Trump campaign. And then, on your show, we talked about this very fact, that the Hillary Clinton campaign created the Trump-Russia collusion. And the intelligence community and the FBI knew that,” Ratcliffe told Bartiromo. “And they briefed not just President Obama, but Vice President Biden and the entire national security team. I expected and said there would be indictments forthcoming.”

We’ve been waiting a long time for justice, so I hope Radcliffe is right and that Sussmann is just the tip of the iceberg.