Mitt Romney Is Still a Useless RINO, Even After Biden's Botched Withdrawal

Since the botched withdrawal of Afghanistan, CNN’s Jake Tapper has criticized Joe Biden for trying to blame everyone else but himself. “[Joe Biden] said that the buck stopped with him but, in fact, this speech was full of finger-pointing and blame, especially for the Afghans […] He did not really get into or accept any blame for the catastrophic exit that we have been watching on television for the last several days.”

He also later gave Secretary of State Blinken a decent grilling. It’s hard to believe that Tapper has finally started to act more like a journalist than a partisan Democrat, so it’s particularly troubling that Mitt Romney (RINO-UT) sounds more like the partisan Democrat trying to at least partially absolve Joe Biden by playing the “Trump shares the blame” game by accusing the Trump administration of putting us in the position we’re in now in Afghanistan.

“If you focus on what we should do right now, recognize we’re in the position we’re in right now is because of terrible decisions made by two administrations,” Romney began. “One, the Trump administration negotiating directly with the Taliban, getting ready to invite them to Camp David, opening up a prison of 5,000 Taliban and probably ISIS-K individuals and letting them free. We don’t know whether some of them were involved in the attack that occurred. These were the decisions that led to what you’re seeing and the danger that exists at the airport. This should not have happened.”

Romney did say that the Biden administration shares responsibility for what’s happened as well. “The reality is, the fact that we’re in this position is the result of bad decisions made by two administrations,” Romney added.

While I guess it’s a good thing Romney found it in him to partially blame Biden, Romney seems to be ignoring the facts to justify criticizing Trump.

Under the agreement Trump made with the Taliban, our withdrawal was dependent on the Taliban meeting certain conditions, and for eighteen months, we didn’t have a single combat fatality because of the stability that the agreement created. Joe Biden was the one who failed to keep the Taliban accountable, violated the agreement, and arbitrarily extended the deadline to 9/11 to get a symbolic photo op. Biden is the one who abandoned Bagrham, evacuated the military before American citizens and American military equipment, weapons, and aircraft were taken out. Biden is the one who rushed back with several times more troops in a hurried, chaotic evacuation.

Those were bad decisions by the Biden administration that caused the chaos and ultimately led to a deadly exposed situation that resulted in the loss of thirteen U.S. servicemembers.

Blaming Trump for Biden’s blunders proves just how useless Romney is. If Jake Tapper can wake up and start to act like a journalist in the wake of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, one would think that Mitt Romney could wake up and start to act like a Republican.