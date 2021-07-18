Wisconsin Could Have the Next Forensic Audit of the 2020 Election

The forensic audit in Maricopa County, Ariz., is complete. The forensic audit in Fulton County, Georgia, is underway. Another forensic in Pennsylvania has just begun.

And yet another forensic audit could be coming to Wisconsin—another battleground state just barely won by Joe Biden where there were allegations of election irregularities.

“We need to create transparency and settle the debate of truth vs. conspiracy,” Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) said in a statement. “There is nothing of greater importance than ensuring that we uphold our constitutional rights to have a government of, by, and for the people.”

Ramthun has called for a full forensic audit of the 2020 election in Wisconsin, citing the Georgia and Arizona audits as justification.

Ramthun is asking the Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau to determine if Wisconsin had any suspect ballots counted, such as mail-in ballots folded by machine, ballots that weren’t filled in by hand but by machine, or absentee ballots lacking a fold or a crease from being mailed.

“The findings of two other states that show evidence of fraud that saw similar irregularities in their elections, it is our duty as a legislature to restore confidence in our elections process,” Ramthun said.

Ramthun has a valid point. A mere one out of four voters believes the correct candidate was declared the winner in the last two presidential elections, according to a March survey from Scott Rasmussen. This is indicative of an electorate that doesn’t have confidence in the security and fairness of elections. In 2016, many were led to believe, without any evidence, that Donald Trump had colluded with Russia to steal the election. In 2020, apparent shenanigans on election night and widespread allegations of election fraud and irregularities had resulted in many believing the election was stolen from Donald Trump.

The 2016 allegations of Trump/Russia collusion were completely false, as a special counsel investigation found no evidence of any collusion. It appears that it was a false narrative concocted by the Obama administration and perpetuated by Democrats like Adam Schiff, who repeatedly lied by claiming that he, as the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, had seen the evidence of collusion personally.

The 2020 allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities, however, have gone largely uninvestigated. Meaningless hand recounts were conducted in some states, but allegations of fraud and a stolen election were dismissed by the mainstream media and even censored by social media. Forensic audits may be able to tell us definitively whether there was results-altering fraud in the 2020 election or any fraud at all that needs to be addressed to ensure future elections are more secure. Unfortunately, all efforts to investigate the election have been mocked by the media, and Democrats have waged a full-on assault on all efforts to verify the results were legitimate.

Ramthun wants the audit to focus on five key counties: Milwaukee, Dane, Kenosha, Racine, and Brown. Not only are these the most left-leaning counties, but they are also the counties that received the most “Zuck Bucks.”

Zuck Bucks refers to funding from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Technology ad Civic Life (CTCL), which directed millions of dollars to government election offices nationwide to “help” them conduct the 2020 election. An investigation of the CTCL money is already underway.