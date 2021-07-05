Hunter Biden Had a 'Genius' Plan to Unionize Prostitutes

We’re all aware of Hunter Biden’s proclivity for prostitutes. But, until now, we didn’t know that he had a genius plan for the industry.

According to text messages found on his laptop, Joe Biden’s distinguished son came up with a plan to unionize prostitutes.

I guess Hunter really wants to look for that union label when he hooks up with a prostitute.

“You organize without even organizing in any traditional way,” Biden theorized in a March 2019 text conversation with an employee of Los Angeles’s Chateau Marmont. “If you want to advertise legally you go through the unions [of which] you’re a member. Your dues are the fees that you pay for advertising. Whomever does this first will be running the largest union in the country.”

“Haha, that’s actually pretty genius,” the Chateau Marmont employee replied.

To join such a union, one would have to prove they aren’t a sex trafficker and that all contacts are consensual. According to Hunter, pimps that join the union would be rated the same way “you rate nonprofits.”

“In various other transactions with pimps and prostitutes, Biden’s alleged texts show a highly organized procedure in which he visits a website, agrees to certain parameters, and pays electronically,” explains the Washington Examiner. “Biden’s unionizing idea appears to be geared more toward better working conditions for prostitutes because this was his theme in the tape recording about strippers.”

Is Hunter’s plan really “genius”? As the Washington Examiner notes, an organization like the one he proposed already exists in the United Kingdom–it’s called the International Union of Sex Workers.

“It’s like any other job,” Hunter says in the recording. “There are parts of it that really suck. They’re tiring. There are clients that are complete pains in the ass. There’s management that can be really horrible. There’s really bad situations, of course. It’s like any other job. But they dance because they love it.”

It is not known if Hunter has pitched this idea to his father yet.