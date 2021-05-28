Elementary School Teacher Placed on Leave After Insisting Biological Boys Can't Become Girls

An Virginia elementary school gym teacher has been placed on leave after delivering a speech to his school board announcing that he will not “affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa,” according to a report from Fox News.

“My name is Tanner Cross and I am speaking out of love for those who are suffering from gender dysphoria. ’60 Minutes’ this past Sunday interviewed over 30 young people who transitioned but they felt led astray because of lack of pushback or how easy it was to make physical changes to their bodies in just three months. They are now detransitioning,” he pointed out.

Cross proceeded to speak out about a new school policy, 8040, requiring staff in Loudoun County, Va., schools to use the preferred pronouns of students.

“LCPS staff shall allow gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity without any substantiating evidence, regardless of the name and gender recorded in the student’s permanent educational record,” policy 8040 reads. “School staff shall, at the request of a student or parent/legal guardian, when using a name or pronoun to address the student, use the name and pronoun that correspond to their gender identity. The use of gender-neutral pronouns are appropriate. Inadvertent slips in the use of names or pronouns may occur; however, staff or students who intentionally and persistently refuse to respect a student’s gender identity by using the wrong name and gender pronoun are in violation of this policy.”

Another policy, 8350, instructs staff to “allow gender-expansive and transgender students to participate in such activities in a manner consistent with the student’s gender identity.”

“It’s not my intention to hurt anyone,” Cross continued in his speech to the school board. “But, there are certain truths that we must face when ready. We condemn school policies like 8040 and 8035 [sic] because [they] would damage children, defile the holy image of God. I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I’m a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion. It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our God.”

Fox News obtained an email from the school’s principal announcing Cross had been put on leave.

“I’m contacting you to let you know that one of our physical education teachers, Tanner Cross, is on leave beginning this morning,” Principal Shawn Lacey wrote. “In his absence, his duties will be covered by substitute staff already working in our building.”

“I wanted you to know this because it may affect your student’s [sic] school routine. Because this involves a personnel matter, I can offer no further information,” Levy continued.

The email did not explain why Cross was put on leave.