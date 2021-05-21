Are We Supposed to Give CNN a Free Pass Because Chris Cuomo 'Apologized' for Advising His Brother?

On Thursday evening, CNN host Chris Cuomo apologized to his CNN colleagues and his audience following reports that he advised his scandal-plagued brother, Andrew Cuomo, while covering him on the network. And boy, was it a doozy.

“If you’ll remember, I told you back in the beginning of March, I can’t cover my brother’s troubles. It wouldn’t be fair,” he began. “And you got it then and I appreciate you understanding. Now, today there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice. Of course, I do. This is no revelation. I have said it publicly and I certainly have never hidden it. I can be objective about any topic. But not about my family. Those of you who watch this show, get it. Like you I bet, my family means everything to me and I am fiercely loyal to them. I’m family first, job second.”

You can stop laughing about Cuomo claiming he can be objective.

“Being a journalist and a brother to a politician is unique and a unique challenge,” Cuomo continued. “And I have a unique responsibility to balance those roles. It’s not always easy, but people can say and write what they want. But I want you to know the truth. How I helped my brother also matters. When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisors, that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again. It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here who I believe are the best in the business in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that. And I am sorry for that.”

Look, let’s be honest here. Cuomo knows very well that he can’t be objective when it comes to covering his brother, yet he repeatedly had him as a guest on his show in what can only be described as awkward puff pieces. He can’t suddenly claim to care about objectivity, and neither can his network, for allowing him to have his brother as a guest but playing the Family Card to give the younger brother cover for not covering the governor’s scandals.

Between his botched COVID response and the allegations of sexual harassment and assault, there’s plenty to say about Governor Andrew Cuomo, and we’re supposed to give CNN a free pass because Chris “apologized” for advising his older brother in ways we’ll never fully know? Did he give him inside information about how the media would treat the scandal, or advance notice of allegations prior to them being reported? Sure, Chris Cuomo said he “never tried to influence” CNN’s coverage of his brother, but this is also the same guy who claimed he can be objective. His apology is a joke.