Presidential? Biden Jokes About Running Over Reporter Who Wanted to Ask Question About Israel

By Matt Margolis May 19, 2021 8:02 PM ET
President Joe Biden has a hard enough time with jokes that have been written for him, but when he tries to be funny off the cuff, he not only falls flat but gets downright inappropriate.

On Tuesday, while in Dearborn, Michigan, Joe Biden test drove a new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, but before he did so, a reporter asked him if she could ask “a quick question on Israel … since it’s so important?”

“No, you can’t,” Biden replied. “Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it.”

While Biden said he was only teasing, the joke — which wasn’t even funny — got called out for the obvious reasons on social media.

“While America’s most important Middle East ally is under attack, Joe Biden threatened to run over a reporter for asking a question about it,” quipped  Jonathan Turcotte of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“Joe Biden just threatened to run a reporter over with a car for wanting to ask a question about Israel,” noted former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian. “If President Trump had done this, he would have been impeached.”

“Lot of things happened today, but worth revisiting the fact that Joe Biden was asked if he could answer a question about the Israel-Hamas conflict and his response was to say no, joke that he’d run the reporter over with a truck, and drive off,” Jerry Dunleavy of the Washington Examiner said.

Biden made the comment after giving a speech at a Ford factory — and in the same speech he praised anti-Semitic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib “for being a fighter.”

