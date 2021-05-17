Dr. Fauci: Critical Race Theorist?

Critical race theory is the absurd idea that the United States is a fundamentally racist country and that our society is designed to uphold white supremacy. While the reasonable among us dismiss this idea, schools across the country are teaching it and big liberal corporations like Disney and Coca-Cola have tried pushing it.

And sadly, it seems like our nation’s “top infectious disease expert” is pushing it, too.

Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a virtual commencement address to the graduates of Emory University. During his speech, he claimed that higher rates of COVID-19 deaths among various minority groups constitute evidence of “social determinants” causing the pandemic to hit those communities harder than others.

“Now, very few of these comorbidities [with COVID-19] have racial determinants. Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society,” Fauci said. “Let us promise ourselves our memory of this tragic reality — that an infectious disease disparately hospitalizes and kills people of color — does not fade after we return to some form of normality.”

“Righting this wrong will take a decades-long commitment. I urge you to be part of that commitment,” he told the students.

I haven’t trusted Fauci in a long time… but this is just ridiculous. It’s beyond the pale for him to be perpetuating the “everything is racist” mantra of the Left.