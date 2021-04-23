George W. Bush Reveals Who He Voted For in 2020... It Wasn't Biden

Former President George W. Bush hasn’t been on the good side of many Republicans since he spent eight years silent during the Obama years, refusing to publicly criticize his successor, but then started speaking out against President Donald Trump—who was, by any measure, more successful at implementing a conservative agenda during his time in office.

Bush’s criticism of Trump likely led many to believe that he probably voted for Joe Biden in 2020. A significant number of so-called Republicans who worked in his administration back Biden, so it was hardly a stretch to assume that Bush likely supported Biden as well for the same reasons.

But, the 43rd president didn’t vote for Biden or Trump.

During an interview with People, Bush revealed he wrote-in Condoleezza Rice, his second Secretary of State, for president.