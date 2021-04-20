News & Politics

Nancy Pelosi Blasted for Thanking George Floyd for Being Killed

By Matt Margolis Apr 20, 2021 8:12 PM ET
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks as Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, right, and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus listen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after the jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

There are lots of reasons why Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person, and this might just be at the top of the list. Regardless of what you think about George Floyd or Derek Chauvin and what happened, it’s hard to imagine someone in Pelosi’s position being so divorced from humanity that she would literally thank George Floyd for being killed.

But, that’s what she did. “Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice,” Pelosi said after the verdict was announced. “For being there to call out to your mom — how heartbreaking was that — to call out for your mom, ‘I can’t breathe.’”

Pelosi continued, “But because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice.”

Look, I’m no mind reader, but I’m pretty darn sure George Floyd didn’t choose to be a martyr for anything, and that his family would rather have him alive than be a symbol of justice. Not to mention the fact that the riots committed in his name caused an estimated $1 – $2 billion in property damage between May 26 and June 8, 2020, and dozens of deaths, including that of retired St. Louis police officer David Dorn. A guilty verdict doesn’t repair the damage or bring back the lives lost at the hands of those who took advantage of the outrage over his death. And for Nancy Pelosi to treat this verdict as some happy moment that George Floyd selflessly sacrificed himself for is absolutely disgusting.

And she got blasted from all sides on social media for her tone-deafness. “This is heinous,” tweeted Peter Daou, a left-wing political strategist who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. And he was not alone.

Pelosi later tried some damage control with a tweet. “George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain,” she wrote. “We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act.”

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebookMeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: NANCY PELOSI GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS
TRENDING
Editor's Choice