Nancy Pelosi Blasted for Thanking George Floyd for Being Killed

There are lots of reasons why Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person, and this might just be at the top of the list. Regardless of what you think about George Floyd or Derek Chauvin and what happened, it’s hard to imagine someone in Pelosi’s position being so divorced from humanity that she would literally thank George Floyd for being killed.

But, that’s what she did. “Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice,” Pelosi said after the verdict was announced. “For being there to call out to your mom — how heartbreaking was that — to call out for your mom, ‘I can’t breathe.’”

Pelosi continued, “But because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice.”

It’s still hard to believe she actually said this.pic.twitter.com/Pt8fPHAHtT — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) April 21, 2021

Look, I’m no mind reader, but I’m pretty darn sure George Floyd didn’t choose to be a martyr for anything, and that his family would rather have him alive than be a symbol of justice. Not to mention the fact that the riots committed in his name caused an estimated $1 – $2 billion in property damage between May 26 and June 8, 2020, and dozens of deaths, including that of retired St. Louis police officer David Dorn. A guilty verdict doesn’t repair the damage or bring back the lives lost at the hands of those who took advantage of the outrage over his death. And for Nancy Pelosi to treat this verdict as some happy moment that George Floyd selflessly sacrificed himself for is absolutely disgusting.

And she got blasted from all sides on social media for her tone-deafness. “This is heinous,” tweeted Peter Daou, a left-wing political strategist who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. And he was not alone.

We have Nancy Pelosi giving Floyd a thank you for “his sacrifice." When was the last time she thanked our Veterans? Police officers? Those who FIGHT for this country while making the ultimate sacrifice. Take note at who our leaders prioritize. — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) April 21, 2021

I didn’t expect Pelosi to have one of the worst takes, but here we are. https://t.co/oVrTUs5MGR — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) April 20, 2021

Pelosi thanking George Floyd for his "sacrifice" continues the tradition of White people in power seeing us as Black pawns on their ivory chess boards. George Floyd's life mattered before he was murdered. — Albert Lee (@AlbertLee2020) April 21, 2021

Ummm… he didn’t sacrifice his life… he was brutally, horrifically murdered. What the hell is this https://t.co/dpaWchJWcO — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) April 20, 2021

After hearing Nancy Pelosi's comments on George Floyd, my only political opinion is that we should stop electing really old people to office and enforce term limits. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 20, 2021

Sacrifice implies he had a choice. https://t.co/Bdb8W9UC2Z — Marissa 💃🏾 (@marissaaevans) April 20, 2021

If a Republican said what Pelosi said about Floyd their head would be on a platter. — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) April 20, 2021

Oh, that is very bad. Very, very no. https://t.co/EmvBv0XMUl — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 20, 2021

Nancy Pelosi just thanked George Floyd for “sacrificing” his “life for justice.” These people are sick. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 20, 2021

I know someone wrote this for her. Someone else edited the draft. Most likely yet another person approved it. And then she said it. This is a long trail of fail. https://t.co/dXQpkyqR1K — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) April 20, 2021

Pelosi later tried some damage control with a tweet. “George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain,” she wrote. “We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act.”