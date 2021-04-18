WATCH: Chris Cuomo Says 'White People's Kids' Need to Be Killed for Police Reform to Happen

CNN host Chris Cuomo said on “Cuomo Prime Time” Friday night that gun laws and police reform will only happen after “white people’s kids start getting killed.”

Cuomo’s monologue attempted to address the apparent lack of change in policies in the wake of mass shootings and controversial deaths at the hands of police by suggesting that, apparently, white people aren’t currently impacted by the violence.

“You know what the answer is. You really do. You don’t like it—I don’t like it, it scares me. Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they’ll change. Your kids start getting killed, white people’s kids start getting killed. Smoking that doobie that’s actually legal—probably in your state now—but they don’t know what it was, and then the kid runs, and then ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!’ Cop was justified.”

Then Cuomo assumed the voice of hypothetical white parents and asked, “‘Why’d you run?’ ‘Oh, he had a baseball game tonight.’ ‘Oh? White kid? Oh, big family, that house over there?’ Those start piling up, ‘What is going on with these police? Oh, what? Maybe we shouldn’t even have police!’ That kind of mania, that kind of madness, that’ll be you. That’ll be the majority, because it’s your people.” Cuomo said.

“See, now black people start getting all guns, forming militias, protect themselves? ‘Can’t trust Deep State!’ Whoo-whoo! You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the ’60s. That’s when it changes, because that’s when it’s you.”

Last month, Cuomo, the epitome of white privilege, was mocked for joking he was “black on the inside.”