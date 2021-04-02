MLB Moves All-Star Game Out of Atlanta Over Election Integrity Law

Hysterical opposition to Georgia’s election integrity law brought out the crazies urging Major League Baseball to boycott Georgia and relocate the MLB All-Star Game to another state. Joe Biden has even repeatedly misled the country about Georgia’s new law, calling it “Jim Crow on steroids” and falsely claiming the law forces polling places to close at 5 p.m.—which it does not, it actually expands voting hours. Nevertheless, on Thursday, Biden expressed support for relocating the All-Star Game.

“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly,” Biden told ESPN. “I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They’re leaders.”

Predictably, Major League Baseball caved to the disinformation campaign against Georgia’s election integrity law.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” claimed Manfred. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

A key provision of the Georgia voting integrity law is an ID requirement. Polls show an overwhelming majority of American support voter ID laws—including 69 percent of black voters, whom Democrats claim are disenfranchised by such laws. Studies also show that voter ID laws do not hurt election turnout.

