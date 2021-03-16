Trump Responds to Washington Post's Fake Quotes Scandal

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump called the Washington Post‘s admission that they misquoted him in their “bombshell” report about his phone call with Georgia election officials a “media travesty.”

“While I appreciate the Washington Post’s correction, which immediately makes the Georgia Witch Hunt a non-story, the original story was a Hoax, right from the very beginning,” Trump said in a statement received by PJ Media.” I would further appreciate a strong investigation into Fulton County, Georgia, and the Stacey Abrams political machine which, I believe, would totally change the course of the presidential election in Georgia.”

“You will notice that establishment media errors, omissions, mistakes, and outright lies always slant one way—against me and against Republicans,” Trump added. “Meanwhile, stories that hurt Democrats or undermine their narratives are buried, ignored, or delayed until they can do the least harm—for example, after an election is over. Look no further than the negative coverage of the vaccine that preceded the election and the overdue celebration of the vaccine once the election had concluded. A strong democracy requires a fair and honest press.”

Trump also reiterated his belief that there was large-scale election fraud in Georgia, particularly that Fulton County was never properly audited for votes or signature verification. “They only looked at areas of the State where there most likely would be few problems, and even there they found large numbers of mistakes,” Trump said.

“This latest media travesty underscores that legacy media outlets should be regarded as political entities—not journalistic enterprises. In any event, I thank the Washington Post for the correction.”

On Monday The Washington Post issued a major correction to their original story after a recording surfaced, which had been found in the trash folder of Georgia election investigator Frances Watson’s computer, proving Trump never pressured Georgia officials to “find the fraud.” Instead, the correction explains, “Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting that she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.'” The original fake story was “independently verified” by several other media outlets.

_____

