BREAKING: NY Senators Schumer and Gillibrand Call on Cuomo to Resign

Things just got a whole lot worse for Governor Cuomo, as both of New York’s U.S. senators are now calling on him to resign.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership,” Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said in a joint statement. “We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

NEWS: Schumer and Gillibrand want Cuomo gone, breaking their silence pic.twitter.com/Y3J7okqvCa — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 12, 2021

A total of six women have come forward alleging sexual harassment or misconduct against the governor. The most recent allegation comes from an unnamed female aide who alleges that Cuomo aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner. Five other women allege a pattern of sexual harassment, ranging from not-so-subtle propositions for sex to inappropriate touching and kissing. On Friday, he seemed to have suggested that he may have had sexual relationships with staffers.

Cuomo has refused to resign on multiple occasions, scoffing at calls from within his own party to step down, and even said he’d have to be impeached in order to leave office. On Monday, New York Republicans filed an impeachment resolution against Cuomo. Losing the confidence of two prominent New York U.S. senators, both Democrats, is a huge blow to the governor.

