A Racial Conspiracy Theorist Has Been Confirmed as HUD Secretary, and That's Not Even the Worst Part

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as Joe Biden’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Her nomination was controversial even before it was officially announced. In 2015, she pleaded for leniency for Lance Mason, a former Ohio state legislator, who had beaten his then-wife in front of their children. Mason got out of jail after serving nine months and later murdered his ex-wife in 2018.

In 2019, on the floor of the House of Representatives, Fudge read a letter from a constituent who called Donald Trump supporters “racist,” or “dumb.”

“It is glaringly apparent that many who support the present administration are either racist, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say just plain dumb,” Fudge read. “They have chosen to support a president who has a proven record of being sexually condescending to women, will not oppose the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate organizations, is indecisive, condescending to anyone who challenges him, and hides behind his Twitter account rather than dealing with the real issues in our country and around the world. To put icing on this cake, he’s a proven liar.”

Her actions received bipartisan criticism.

Fudge is also a racial conspiracy theorist with a history of spouting wacko ideas.

In April 2020, she made the ridiculous claim during a Biden campaign live stream rally that the COVID-19 pandemic proves that America is systemically racist. “Black people have always been aware of systemic and institutional racism. COVID-19 just proved to the rest of the country that it exists,” she said. “If we do not elect Joe Biden, we will not recover in my lifetime. I’m not being dramatic, I’m being honest.”

The worst thing about her confirmation is that Fudge, a radical, race-baiting conspiracist, was confirmed 66-34.

Do the math: Sixteen Republicans voted for this wacko.

And there’s more to her crazy conspiracy theories. She also claimed that the Trump administration was purposefully opening up businesses targetting lower-income America to get black people to spending their COVID relief checks. “You know, they opened the beauty salons and the barbershops and the bowling alleys and the movie theaters. When they start opening up the country clubs and the tanning spas, then I’m going to go to one,” she claimed. “Because they’re just opening up the things black people go to because they know we’ve got these checks and they want us to spend them. They don’t care about our safety. That’s why when they start opening up things they go to, then I’ll understand it’s time to start to open up some things for us.”

Kamala Harris, who was also on the live stream, nodded in agreement and said, “That’s right.”

In the wake of the death of George Floyd last spring, Fudge also seemed to encourage the violence and rioting that resulted. “George Floyd’s murder just brought to the surface generations of pain,” Fudge said during a virtual town hall hosted by the NAACP. “We have to make sure we strike when the iron is hot.”

Yet she got sixteen Republicans to support her confirmation? Excuse me?

Senator Pat Toomey was one of her vocal critics. “The confirmation of Cabinet secretaries is one of the most important constitutional functions that we have in the Senate,” Toomey said on Wednesday. He argued that cabinet secretaries must be able to “work productively with Congress” but said he is “concerned that Rep. Fudge’s past rhetoric makes clear that she lacks the temperament to cooperate with Congress… and cast doubt on whether she even wants to.”

Toomey also called out her pattern of “attacking and disparaging the motives of Republicans with whom she has policy disagreements.”

If someone like Fudge can be confirmed 66-34, then what kind of radical will Republicans put up a fight over? The same woman who pleaded for leniency for a domestic abuser said Republicans “disgrace to the nation.”

