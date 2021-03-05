Judge Orders New Election in Mississippi Ward... Can You Guess Why?

A judge has ordered a new runoff election for Ward 1 alderman in Aberdeen, Mississippi, after evidence of fraud and criminal activity.

In a 64-page order, Judge Jeff Weill ruled that of the 84 mail-in absentee ballots cast in the June runoff election, 66 of them, or 78 percent, were not valid and should never have been counted, according to local CBS affiliate WCBI. The declared winner in that election won by a mere 37 votes.

“An election in which 66 ballots have been handled erroneously and in which the winner led by only 37 votes is an election in which these erroneously accepted or rejected ballots could change the results of the election,” the judge ruled. “Since no one knows who those 66 ballots were voted for, it is clear that the will of the voters is impossible to discern, and there can be no confidence in the integrity of the outcome of the vote.”

“The court is of the opinion there is probable cause that several individuals involved in the disturbances during election day at the polling precinct ‘willfully and corruptly violated’ one or more of the above criminal statutes,” he explained.

Notary Dallas Jones was also arrested for notarizing fraudulent ballots and released on bond. According to WCBI, “Jones testified that she was called to the home of then Alderwoman Lady Garth in June to correct her father’s absentee ballot paperwork. While there, Jones testified she notarized “about 30 something ballots.”

Imagine that. Does it make sense now why HR 1, the poorly named For The People Act, which would force states to adopt universal mail-in voting, didn’t receive a single Republican vote in the House? There were many reports of irregularities in the 2020 election connected to mail-ballots. Many of these irregularities could have impacted more ballots than the margin of victory for a particular presidential election. When such fraud and irregularities occur even in local elections, are we really expected to believe that there was not substantial fraud in the 2020 presidential election?

At least in this case the judge had the guts to acknowledge this and rule that the election was irreversibly compromised.

