EBay Won't Let You Sell Canceled Dr. Seuss Books, But Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' Is Okay

While sales of most Dr. Seuss books have gone through the roof, if you want a copy of one of the six Suess books that have, after all these years, been deemed racist, you won’t be able to buy them cheap. While you can still get a “collectible” edition of the recently canceled Dr. Seuss book And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, you’ll have to shell out at least $300 for it through a third-party vendor on Amazon.

But if you happen to have copies of any of the six Seuss books that have been given the axe—And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, or The Cat’s Quizzler—and are looking to cash in on their newfound “canceled” status, you are out of luck.

Earlier today, I was informed that a bid I made on one such Dr. Seuss book was suddenly canceled.

Really @eBay? Really? Apparently, you can't even buy or sell any of the "canceled" Dr. Seuss books on their platform anymore. pic.twitter.com/6j97jQ5Y3Q — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 4, 2021

This was no fluke. According to the Wall Street Journal, the offending books are all being delisted from eBay. “EBay is currently sweeping our marketplace to remove these items,” an eBay spokeswoman told the WSJ in an email.

While these Dr. Seuss books are deemed too offensive to be sold on eBay, you can still buy copies of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf. At the time of this writing, “collectible” editions (people actually collect this book?) are listed as high as $500. Care to explain, eBay?

Imagine living in a world where Dr. Seuss’s books are deemed too offensive to be bought and sold, but Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf is not. But you don’t have to imagine it, because it’s happening here, in the Twilight Zone.

It likely won’t be long before third-party sellers won’t be able to sell used/collectible versions of the “canceled” Dr. Seuss books either—but copies of Mein Kampf can still be purchased, even on Kindle—Amazon’s propriety ebook format.