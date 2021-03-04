CANCEL CULTURE FAIL: Dr. Seuss Dominates Amazon Charts

When Gina Carano was fired by Disney, many decided no longer to support their Disney+ streaming service, and “Cancel Disney Plus” trended number 1 on Twitter. Since then she joined forces with the Daily Wire to produce and star in her own movie.

This week, to placate the perpetually triggered left, Joe Biden “canceled” Dr. Seuss by not including him in his “Read Across America Day” proclamation, and the late, beloved author’s publisher announced that six Dr. Seuss books would no longer be published over allegations of racism.

Well, those who love Dr. Seuss weren’t having it, and while it quickly became impossible to purchase one of the suddenly offensive books, others in Dr. Seuss’s catalog were quickly purchased, probably because people are worried they’ll be deemed offensive soon enough.

Just take a look at the top sellers on Amazon:

Dr. Seuss books hold the top six books overall on Amazon, and 9 of the top 10. And in the children’s books category, 13 of the top 15.

Meanwhile, second copies of the six books that were pulled by Seuss’s publisher are now fetching as high as four figures on both Amazon and eBay.

Great job snowflakes!