WaPo Fact-Checker Gets Hilariously Fact-Checked After Dissing Trump's CPAC Speech

Glenn Kessler, the notorious Washington Post fact-checker, must have felt something resembling purpose when he tuned into President Donald Trump’s CPAC speech Saturday afternoon, but wound up with egg on his face. Trump attacked Biden, demanding that the president “get the schools open.” Kessler couldn’t help himself.

“Trump complaining about kids not back in schools yet,” Kessler tweeted. “Who was president a month ago?”

Trump complaining about kids not back in schools yet. Who was president a month ago? — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 28, 2021

If Kessler was trying to say that President Trump was in office a month ago, he should have checked his calendar. Trump delivered his speech on the last day of February, and Joe Biden has been in office over a month now. So, the answer to Kessler’s rhetorical question is: Joe Biden.

And boy did he get called out for his poor fact-checking.

Are you a Q person? — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 28, 2021

Joe Biden has been President for 39 days. And as of tomorrow, he’d have been President for all of February, so “last month” in the most tortured sense still won’t work. — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 1, 2021

Further proof WaPo needs to reevaluate their fact-checking operation. pic.twitter.com/fhySkROVol — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 28, 2021

You tell me Mr. Fact Checker man pic.twitter.com/K94N4PZrwm — Kevin Boyd (@TheKevinBoyd) February 28, 2021

Biden. I understand your pain, though. Biden’s already made enough mistakes for a period of four years. — Northodox🇺🇲 (@unifiedprolife) February 28, 2021

Classic.

