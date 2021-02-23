AG Nominee Merrick Garland Dodges Questions About Enforcing Immigration Law: 'I Haven't Thought About It'

In addition to disturbing statements regarding Antifa and the Durham investigation, Biden nominee for attorney general Merrick Garland gave us more reason to be concerned when he dodged questions about how the Justice Department would enforce immigration law if he’s confirmed.

Senator Josh Hawley, (R-Mo.) inquired about Garland’s position on immigration policy by asking if he believed illegally entering the United States should remain a crime.

Garland’s response was very concerning.

“I haven’t thought about that question. I just haven’t thought about that question,” he replied. “I think the president has made clear that we are a country with borders and with a concern about national security. I don’t know of a proposal to decriminalize but still make it unlawful to re-enter. I just don’t know the answer to that question. I haven’t thought about it.”

So, let’s consider the implications here. Garland, who is up for the top law enforcement job in the country, hasn’t thought about whether illegally entering the United States should remain a crime.

His response to Hawley’s follow-up question about whether the Department of Justice would “continue to prosecute unlawful border crossings” if he is confirmed was similarly disconcerting.

“This is, again, a question of allocation of resources. The department will prevent unlawful crossing. I don’t know. I have to admit, I just don’t know exactly what the conditions are and how this is done,” Garland replied. “I don’t know what the current program even is with respect to this. I assume the answer would be yes, but I don’t know what the issues surrounding it are.”

Garland was far more upfront about his position on the zero-tolerance policy that began under President Trump, calling the policy shameful.

What’s actually shameful is the Garland evaded answering these questions.

