'Who Cares?' Trump Responds to Screen Actors Guild's Expulsion Threat in Epic Fashion

President Trump is resigning from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Fox News has learned. Trump’s resignation comes after the union threatened to expel him following the Capitol riot in January. “Who cares!” he wrote in a letter sent to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris.

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” Trump wrote. His disciplinary hearing was scheduled to take place this week.

The SAG-AFTRA board voted overwhelmingly that Trump had violated the union’s membership guidelines. “Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” Carteris said last month. “There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”

Yada yada yada. Back to Trump’s letter.

Trump then mocked Carteris by pointing out he had no idea who she is. “While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!”

President Trump, who has been a member of the union since 1989, dismissed the disciplinary action against him as “a blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union.”

“Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me—besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas,” Trump continued.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resigning from SAG-AFTRA,” he concluded before adding, “You have done nothing for me.”

Epic burn, Mr. President. Epic burn.

