Former Biden Transition Advisor Says Double-Masking 'Can Do More Harm'

While Dr. Fauci is now telling Americans to double-mask for more protection, Michael Osterholm, a top infectious disease expert who was an advisor to Joe Biden’s transition team, warns that double-masking can actually do more harm if one of the masks isn’t being worn correctly.

When masks have an “already compromised fit or filtration capacity, … if you add on another mask, you may actually make it tougher for the air to move through the two-cloth area, and then at that point it causes more air to actually leak around the sides, which actually enhances your ability to get infected,” Osterholm told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday.

Osterholm explained that there are cases where double-masking can be effective, but “at the same time, there are many [where] you may do more harm.”

Osterholm also said it’s “very important” that people stop wearing masks under their noses. “You know, that’s like fixing three of the five screen doors in your submarine,” he said.

