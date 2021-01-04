Here's Proof the Pentagon Must Get Out of the 'Climate Change' Racket

For many years now, the Pentagon has become infiltrated by liberals who want to turn the military into a division of the Environmental Protection Agency. In fact, the Defense Department inspector general’s annual report warns that “climate change” is a long-term threat to military installations and operations.

“Rising sea levels, extreme weather such as flooding, wildfires, or hurricanes, and a melting Arctic will require the DoD to consider the security, readiness, and financial implications of these non‑traditional threats,” the report reads. Also, “droughts, water scarcity, and other natural resource limitations” brought on by climate change “offer opportunities for adversaries, competitors, and violent extremist organizations to exert their influence in pursuit of their goals.”

Apparently, climate change hurts us, but not our enemies?

In 2019, a Pentagon report claimed that climate change could cause our military to “collapse” in twenty years.

Oh, really?

I think it’s about time to take the Pentagon out of the business of radical environmentalism.

Why? Because the Pentagon is actually really bad at it. Really bad.

Back in 2004, a secret Pentagon report that was leaked to the media claimed that by 2020, major European cities would have succumbed to rising sea levels and Britain would be experiencing a ‘Siberian’ climate. The report also predicted that nuclear conflict, widespread droughts, and famine would erupt worldwide. The report argued that climate change was a bigger threat than terrorism because climate change would bring the entire world to the edge of anarchy.

“Disruption and conflict will be endemic features of life,” the Pentagon report concluded. “Once again, warfare would define human life.”

None of it happened.

“The findings will prove humiliating to the Bush administration, which has repeatedly denied that climate change even exists,” predicted The Guardian, “Experts said that they will also make unsettling reading for a President who has insisted national defence is a priority.”

Who’s humiliated now?

Despite the epic fail of the Pentagon to accurately predict the impact of climate change, years of fearmongering still have the Left believing that our military should be more focused on environmentalism than on defending the country from foreign adversaries. With Joe Biden expected to take office in a few weeks, the push to make the military a force against climate change will be stronger than ever. Ray Maybus, the former Secretary of the Navy under Barack Obama, recently wrote an editorial in TIME arguing that under Biden, the United States military must “lead the way” on climate change.

I want the military to focus on what it does best, not what the radical left wants it to do.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis