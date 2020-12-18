Governor Cuomo Should Take A Polygraph Test, Just Like He Said Brett Kavanaugh Should Have

Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly on Biden’s shortlist for attorney general.

He’s also been accused of sexual harassment by a former aide.

The governor has denied the allegations, of course, but there still ought to be an investigation.

But, if Cuomo really is potentially going to be the attorney general of the United States, the top law enforcement officer of the nation, we need some answers quickly. Perhaps he should follow his own advice and take a polygraph test.

Back during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, when Democrats tried to thwart his nomination with bogus accusations of sexual assault, Governor Cuomo had a grand idea that Kavanaugh should take a polygraph test.

“President Trump, you said you would watch the hearings today. I believe Dr. Ford’s testimony is very compelling. Only a political skeptic could find a reason to disbelieve her. What is her possible motive to lie? In any event, I fear this will just increase the political polarization. Whatever happens, your decision will be tainted for history and with it the credibility of the Supreme Court.”

“Here is one basic fact that badly hurts Judge Kavanaugh: Why won’t he take a polygraph? Dr. Ford did. If he does not take a polygraph test, it is the ultimate, ‘he said, she said.’ It is the one powerful piece of evidence that seriously damages his credibility and the credibility of his Republican supporters, including yourself. You can and should ask him to take the test. If he refuses, you should pull the appointment. It will show at least a modicum of fairness on your part. If you do not insist that Judge Kavanaugh take a polygraph, it will be further evidence that you are putting political motivation over your constitutional obligation. Do not aid and abet a lie. Demand a polygraph.”

Ford’s testimony made for great theatre but was full of contradictions that undermined her credibility, and the polygraph results received by the Senate Judiciary Committee were incomplete, only providing the results for two specific questions. Those two questions were based on a handwritten statement, not multiple, specific questions about the incident that she alleged occurred, and that statement included revisions like cross-outs and added words as if the question was manipulated — as if perhaps the original answer was exculpatory.

But, Cuomo believed the whole thing could have been cleared up, had Kavanaugh just taken his own polygraph test, suggesting that failure to do so was proof of guilt.

So, why hasn’t Cuomo volunteered to take a polygraph test to prove his innocence? Mr. Could-Be-Attorney-General will no doubt face questions about the allegations by the Senate, if he’s nominated. But, perhaps worse for him, is that he might not get nominated at all if these allegations aren’t cleared up before then.

The media may have given a brief second or two to cover this story, but it’s already faded away. Maybe Cuomo thinks he can just ride it out and people will forget? Maybe he is afraid a polygraph test will strongly suggest he’s guilty. But, make no mistake, if he’s nominated it will come back. The position of attorney general requires Senate confirmation, and you can bet Senate Republicans will bring up the allegations.

Volunteer to take a polygraph, Governor Cuomo. Otherwise, by your own standard, you must be guilty.

