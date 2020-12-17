FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Mocked His Wife for Wanting to be Called 'Doctor'

I couldn’t care less about the “controversy” over Jill Biden—I mean Dr. Jill Biden—and her doctorate degree. I don’t care about the questions about the quality of her dissertation, either.

But apparently some do, and, naturally, the same people who spent years mocking Melania Trump are up-in-arms over the mere questioning whether Joe Biden’s wife deserves the salutation of “doctor.”

Nevertheless, I just can’t help but point out that Joe Biden himself made fun of his wife, saying that she only got her doctorate because she felt inferior otherwise.

The following quote comes from the Los Angeles Times, February 2, 2009:

Joe Biden, on the campaign trail, explained that his wife’s desire for the highest degree was in response to what she perceived as her second-class status on their mail. “She said, ‘I was so sick of the mail coming to Sen. and Mrs. Biden. I wanted to get mail addressed to Dr. and Sen. Biden.’ That’s the real reason she got her doctorate,” he said.

Here’s a screenshot:

Even Joe Biden mocked his wife for wanting to be called "doctor." Source: https://t.co/tfbavfkk7p pic.twitter.com/nEZuxLDVLe — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) December 17, 2020

Now, obviously, no one believes this is the real reason Jill Biden—I mean Dr. Jill Biden—got her doctorate. Yet, Biden got a pass for making such a joke. Where were the accusations of misogyny?

If anyone who wants to question whether Jill Biden deserves to be called “doctor” is deemed a misogynist for doing so, then Joe Biden is no different.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis