BREAKING: Attorney General Bill Barr Resigns, Will Leave DOJ Before Christmas

Attorney General Bill Barr has resigned, effective December 23, 2020, President Trump announced on Twitter today.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Trump wrote. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Trump continued, “Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!”

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Trump was very angry at Barr for keeping an ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden under wraps until after the election. “Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!”

Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Nevertheless, Trump’s tweet about Barr’s departure was cordial and he praised him and his service. Barr said he will spend the next few weeks “wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration and depart on December 23rd.”

This story is developing…

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis