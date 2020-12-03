Media Fawning Over Biden's 'Presidency' is Already Tiresome

We all know that the mainstream media is in the tank for the Democrats. While it’s been this way for decades, the stark contrast between the media coverage of the Obama administration vs. that of the Trump administration was truly astonishing. According to a recent study, broadcast media coverage of Trump is 95 percent negative.

The same media that spent years endlessly covering the fake Russian collusion story refused to cover damaging stories about Joe Biden. The Tara Reade allegations were ignored, as were Hunter Biden’s Ukraine business dealings. The media outright refused to give any attention to the damaging information found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. As PJM’s Tyler O’Neil noted last week, the suppression of negative stories about Biden and positive stories about Trump helped propel Biden to apparent victory.

We’ve also already gotten a taste of what media coverage will be like assuming Biden ultimately takes office in January. In the same way the media tried to credit Obama for the thriving Trump economy, the media will attempt to credit Joe Biden for successes actually achieved by Trump.

For example, some outlets, such as PinkNews, assuming Biden’s victory, speculated that “Joe Biden ‘almost certain’ to make Pete Buttigieg America’s first out gay cabinet official,” even though that honor actually belonged to Richard Grenell, who served as acting Director of National Intelligence.

This is actually hilarious pic.twitter.com/ml3c3GquRU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2020

PinkNews eventually updated their story, noting that Buttigieg would only be the first “permanent” openly gay Cabinet member. More recently, the mainstream media has been giving Joe Biden glowing coverage for picking an all-woman communications team. Something that President Trump already has.

The Trump admin’s comms team is entirely female-led: Press Sec @kayleighmcenany

Comms Director @Alyssafarah@VPComDir Katie Miller

FLOTUS Spox @StephGrisham45

2nd Lady Spox @KaraBrooks03 But apparently the achievements of GOP women don’t count in the eyes of the media… pic.twitter.com/Q3zWoxgF3j — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) November 29, 2020

Are we really supposed to forget that the media has rushed to declare anything connected to Biden’s potential presidency as groundbreaking and historic?

Should Biden take office this is ultimately what we can expect to get from the media constantly. And where I expect it will happen the most is with any progress made with COVID-19. For instance, Trump deserves credit for Operation Warp Speed and the rapid development of vaccines for COVID-19. It appears that these likely won’t get distributed widely until after January. If Biden is in office once vaccines are administered it’s hardly a stretch to believe that the media will credit him with “ending” the pandemic, despite the fact that he had nothing to do with the vaccine’s historically rapid development.

Should a Biden presidency deliver on tax hikes, any economic downturn will be blamed on the Trump tax cuts. Anything blocked by the Supreme Court will be used as a reminder that the “conservative majority” thanks to three Trump picks are to blame. The same way Obama spent eight years blaming his failures on George W. Bush, Biden’s failures are sure to be blamed on Trump.

Sadly it seems unlikely that we’ll ever get the fairness we deserve from the media.

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis