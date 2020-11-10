MSNBC’s Joy Reid Just Made Her Most Embarrassing Gaffe Yet

Joy Reid of MSNBC has a habit of making headlines for unflattering reasons, most recently for using a racial slur against Justice Clarence Thomas. But she may have outdone herself Tuesday morning.

Reid, in an attempt to demonstrate the futility of Trump’s legal challenges in various state results due to voter fraud, claimed on Twitter: “Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because 538 was the margin in FL when the Republican SCOTUS reversed the 2000 election during a recount, making Dubya the president. That’s the kind of margin where races can flip. That’s not what’s up now.”

Yeah, no… that’s not right at all. 538 is the total number of Electoral College votes—and that is where the name of Nate Silver’s blog FiveThirtyEight comes from.

It’s amazing that Joy Reid is a host of a major cable TV network and yet she doesn’t know that 538 is the number of Electoral College votes at stake in a presidential election, and yet, the media thinks it can dictate who won or lost an election? Is the number 538 really that obscure? Of course not. And for someone in her position not to know the significance of the number is really embarrassing.

