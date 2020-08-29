HUGE: Black Support for Trump Surges After Convention

President Donald Trump received an astonishing surge in black support during the Republican National Convention, a new poll has found.

The latest Hill-HarrisX poll, conducted August 22-25, shows 24 percent of registered black voters approve of President Trump, a jump of 9 points from the previous survey taken August 8-11.

Trump’s support from Hispanic voters also increased to 32 points, up from 30 points in the previous survey.

In 2016, Trump won the election with 8 percent of the black vote and 29 percent of the Hispanic vote.

The Republican National Convention prominently featured minority speakers challenging the narrative that minorities are “supposed to vote” for the Democrats. The positive economic impact of Trump’s policies on minorities was a common theme, as was criminal justice reform. Biden’s recent racist remarks, like his claim that black voters who didn’t support him “ain’t black” and that black voters don’t have a diversity of thought, were also brought up several times, as were his policies.

“In 1994, Biden led the charge on a crime bill that put millions of black Americans behind bars,” explained Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). “President Trump’s criminal justice reform law fixed many of the disparities Biden created and made our system more fair and just for all Americans.”

“Joe Biden has had 47 years to produce results, but he’s been all talk and no action,” said Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, a black Democrat.

“When President Trump heard about me — about the injustice of my story — he saw me as a person. He had compassion. And he acted,” said Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time, nonviolent drug offender who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996, but had her sentenced commuted by President Trump in 2018.

“Are we so offended by the president’s campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ that we’re going to ignore that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have collectively been responsible for locking up countless Black men for non-violent crimes?” asked former NFL player Jack Brewer, a leader of Black Voices for Trump.

“It hurt my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald,” said former NFL player Herschel Walker. “The worst one is racist. I take it as a personal insult that people would think I’ve had a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

One of the most moving messages came from Ann Dorn, the widow of retired Police Chief David Dorn, who was killed during the BLM riots in St. Louis. “Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest. They do not safeguard black lives. They destroy them,” she explained. “President Trump understands this and has offered federal help to restore order in our communities. In a time when police departments are short on resources and manpower, we need that help. We should accept that help. We must heal before we can effect change, but we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos.”

Clearly, the messaging had an impact.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis