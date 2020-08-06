Biden Says the Latino Community Is Incredibly Diverse, 'Unlike the African-American Community'

I don’t envy anybody who’s working on the Joe Biden campaign right now, least of all the aide who has to wake him up every morning and tell him that he’s running for president. And then his staffers, and their comrades in the media, have to spend the rest of the day cleaning up after him when he blurts out racist, sexist, and/or otherwise bigoted crap. Sure, at this point the headline BIDEN SAYS SOMETHING STUPID is basically DOG BITES MAN, but it’s still funny.

Say, have you noticed that Biden seems to have a real problem with black people? I don’t know if spending eight long years as the VP to the first black POTUS makes him think he has a hood pass or something, but he just keeps saying incredibly racist things.

A few months ago, he said this to radio host Charlamagne tha God: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” In reality, Charlamagne is black regardless of what he does, even if he dares to ask questions that Joe Biden doesn’t want to answer. Skin color is an immutable biological characteristic, which is a phrase I’d really like to hear Biden try to pronounce.

And just yesterday, Errol Barnett of CBS News asked Biden if he has taken a cognitive test, and Biden said this:

“Why the hell would I take a test?”@JoeBiden scoffs at idea of taking a cognitive test. Suggests @realDonaldTrump “can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion.” Full interview at @NABJ @NAHJ virtual convention Thursday 8am ET.@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rGNJpjfbF6 — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) August 5, 2020

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That’s like sayin’ to you, ‘Before you got on this program, ya take a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not. Whaddaya think, huh? Are you a junkie?'”

Well, that’s called a drug test, and many employers do require them as a condition of employment. So I’m not sure how that’s an effective rebuttal to the question of testing somebody to ascertain fitness for a job. More to the point, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee thought it was a good idea to hit back at a question he didn’t want to answer by asking a black reporter if he’s on cocaine. That seems newsworthy.

(Biden then did that thing where he responds to a perfectly legitimate question by laughing like it’s the most ridiculous thing in the world. Just like he did to Paul Ryan in the 2012 VP debate. That’s why I don’t want Biden to wriggle out of debating Trump. For the first time in my life, I actually want to watch a political debate because these two babbling old knuckleheads are so evenly matched.)

And today, Joe insulted African-Americans yet again:

.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community" pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

If you think he’s being taken out of context, you can watch the entire clip here. If anything, the context just makes it even less explicable. Lulu Garcia-Navarro of NPR asked him if his presidential administration would engage with Cuba. For reasons I doubt even he could explain, his mind immediately went to “the Latino community is diverse, unlike the African-American community.” He seems to think he can’t praise one group of people without putting down another group of people.

Biden is making the same argument he made to Charlamagne tha God: Black people all think the same way, and if you don’t think that way, you aren’t really black. Except this time he thinks he’s flattering a Latina journalist by telling her that at least she’s not like those people.

And this guy is supposed to be an alternative to Trump?

Personally, I believe that every human being is an individual, with individual thoughts and feelings. In 2020 America, that makes me a racist.

I don’t know how you would test Biden’s cognitive decline anyway. How do you measure a decline in something that was imperceptible to begin with? Is Death Valley any less humid this year than last year? Is there any less bear crap at the top of the Empire State building?

To borrow a phrase: Come on, man!