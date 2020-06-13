Residents of Seattle's CHAZ Complain 'They Took Our Rights Away' as Violent Crime Goes Unchecked

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan thinks that there could be another “Summer of Love” in the anarchist-controlled Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), but residents who lived in the area before the zone was created are telling a much different story.

According to Shelby Talcott of the Daily Caller, CHAZ residents aren’t exactly thrilled with the self-appointed warlord Raz Simone. “A lot of these protesters do not agree with Raz becoming this warlord,” Talcott told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. “We spoke to a few of them that were manning the entry points here in Seattle, and they say that his idea of what he wants CHAZ to become is not what the majority of the people inside want. So it is a little bit difficult because they want no rules, but this is a society used to living by rules.”

One resident who spoke with Talcott was only willing to give his first name out of fear of retribution for speaking to the media. “You can see for yourself, you can see that we don’t have the right to vote for stuff here anymore,” the resident named Brandon said. “You can see the demands when they say that we want the pensions away from every police officer in Seattle. They took our rights away. That’s not okay. It’s not political. It’s just not okay.”

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, described the situation in CHAZ as “complete anarchy” on Fox News earlier this week:

Seattle Police have also said that police have been unable to respond to violent crimes occurring within CHAZ. “Our calls for service have more than tripled,” Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said. “These are responses to emergency calls — rapes, robberies, and all sorts of violent acts that have been occurring in the area that we’re not able to get to.”

Seattle Police Chief: "Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we're not able to get to [them]." #capitolhillautonomouszone #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Oe5YfVz3uL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

Rights taken away, violent crimes going unchecked, a self-declared fascistic warlord… this, according to Mayor Durkan, is the next “Summer of Love.”

