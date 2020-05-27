Kathy Griffin Calls for Trump's Assassination and Explains Exactly How It Should Be Done

Kathy Griffin pretty much destroyed her so-called career when she posed with a fake bloodied decapitated head of Donald Trump back in 2017, but clearly she hasn’t learned her lesson that she shouldn’t make threats against the president of the United States.

On Tuesday evening, CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted a comment from Trump during a diabetes event at the White House. “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?”

Griffin retweeted Acosta, adding the remark, “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.”

Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020

Injecting someone with air via syringe would kill them. Griffin obviously knows this, but tweeted it anyway.

Griffin then doubled down on her original tweet by reacting to a Washington Examiner story about her comments. “@KathyGriffin advocates for someone to stab @realDonaldTrump

with syringe full of air.”

The Washington Examiner says it reached out to the Secret Service regarding Griffin’s tweets, as well as Twitter to find out if she violated Twitter’s policies. A Twitter representative says they will “look into” the tweets.

Currently, the tweet is still online.

UPDATE: A Twitter spokesman confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Kathy Griffin’s post violated their rules and must be taken down if she wants to continue using the platform.

Breaking @dcexaminer: A @Twitter spokesperson confirmed to me that @kathygriffin violated their rules on abusive behavior by inciting violence against @realdonaldtrump. They require she delete her tweet in order to continue using her Twitter account. https://t.co/er8QNeB3RB — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) May 27, 2020

