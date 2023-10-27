'Never Again' Is Right Now as Missing Posters Are Defaced in NYC

Amid the myriad of things to loathe about the American educational system, news media, entertainment industry, and social media are the erasing and twisting of history until things such as Kristallnacht, Auschwitz, and the Final Solution slip from fact into the mists of legend. And a word like “Nazi” means whatever a rabid young Leftist wants it to mean — or a rabid older Leftist, for that matter.

One of the latest sinister developments in the rise in anti-Semitism in the U.S. is a trend in New York of defacing the “Missing” posters of people who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. No longer content to simply tear the posters down, the anti-Semites are now plastering those posters with a sticker that reads “Occupier.”

New tactic: slapping the label “occupier” over the posters of the women and children taken hostage to tell people that their lives don’t matter pic.twitter.com/wiiQYQeg6M — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 26, 2023

What’s next? Painting store windows with the word “Jude?” or forcing people to wear gold Stars of David? Before you think that such things could never happen here, perhaps you should remind yourself of what has already happened here in the last three years, or, for that matter, the last three weeks.

New York has issued a no-go zone warning for Jews in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights. The Washington Free Beacon reports that the Jewish neighborhood is slated to be the site of an anti-Israel rally this Saturday. Jews and locals alike are being advised to stay away during the “Flood Brooklyn for Gaza” protest, organized by the group called Within Our Lifetime. The protest will be held at the Brooklyn Museum, which is close to multiple synagogues and the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement headquarters. The Free Beacon points out that in 1991, Crown Heights saw anti-Semitic rioting, fueled by the rhetoric of Al Sharpton.

The Free Beacon also notes that in L.A., police apprehended a man who broke into a Jewish family’s home on Wednesday. The suspect, Daniel Garcia, allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” and threatened to kill the residents, including a woman who is nine months pregnant. The reason? The family is Jewish. Police are increasing patrols.

It has been said before that history may not repeat itself, but it does rhyme. The very people who decried the men waving tiki torches in Charlotte have taken up their cause. They have become the people they claim to be fighting. They will argue that their cause is just. So did the Nazis. They will say that they are standing up against evil and injustice. The Nazis said that, too. They will shout and chant. They will say that there is only one side to the story and that any information to the contrary is a lie or a deep fake. The Nazis were skilled at propaganda as well. Most hate groups are.

Evil does not need to bear a swastika before it in order to manifest itself. And it is not confined to a nation, a color, or a religion. It has many faces, and you can see those faces on college campuses in New York, California, and across the nation and the world.