Large Number of Mostly Hispanic and Asian Chicago Residents Reportedly Denied Access to Meeting About Illegal Immigrant 'Base Camp'

Despite what the leadership of Chicago is trying to push or perhaps desperately ignore, residents of the Windy City have had it up to their eyebrows with illegal aliens making themselves at home there. And some of those residents were quite vocal about it at a Tuesday night meeting in the Brighton neighborhood.

The city is forging ahead with plans to create a “migrant base camp” for about 2,000 illegals at the corner of 38th and California. Although the term “base camp” has some ominous overtones, the fact that it will be located adjacent to a street named California is appropriate. And yes, the idea is the brainchild of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration.

The neighbors are having none of it and turned out to make sure that Alderman Julia Ramirez knew it. The Daily Caller points out that at the event, Ramirez was accused by residents of moving the project ahead without any community input. One person commented, “Nobody asked us, nobody told us. We have a few thousand people here who signed their signature and said ‘no! We said no!”

A few thousand signatures would be pretty difficult to miss, one would think. Ramirez claimed that Johnson had not informed her of his plans. Things got a little heated, which led to Ramirez and her aides hastily decamping from the event.

Chicago Alderman Julia Ramirez was just chased into a car by an anti-illegal immigrant housing protest. She looks visibily shaken and in tears as police rushed her away from the scene. Americans want the invasion to end. They want their communities back. pic.twitter.com/zOJ2EEJkja — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 19, 2023

Or running away, if you prefer. She did, however, issue a statement:

My statement on today’s protest and the temporary shelter at 38th & California pic.twitter.com/f5rs9IjsFr — Alderwoman Julia Ramirez (@the12thward) October 19, 2023

The incident apparently took place after a meeting that was held to brief residents on the issue. Oddly enough, many of those residents were denied access to the venue. Of note, most were Hispanic and Asian. The Neighborhood Journal: Bridgeport-Chinatown-McKinley Park was at the event and posted the following on its Facebook page:

While it has been noted that there were unoccupied seats within the auditorium and CTU members were inside, more than 5,000 individuals found themselves unable to access tonight’s gathering at Kelly High School concerning the migrant camps in Brighton Park, where construction is presently underway. Although the majority of these attendees outside were of Hispanic and Asian descent and were not afforded the opportunity to express their views from within the venue, the sheer magnitude of the assembled crowd made a resounding statement that could not be ignored.

Admittedly, few, if any local auditoriums can hold 5,000 people, if that number is accurate. But the Neighborhood Journal says that the Chicago Teachers’ Union was represented and that there were empty seats. The people outside were the ones who gave Ramirez the proverbial earful and sent her on her merry way back to the office to compose a statement that said absolutely nothing. The affair is also an excellent reminder that no matter how marginalized the Left tells you you are, none of it counts when politics and money are on the line.

Yes, I know, elections have consequences. Or, “Vote Blue, and it’s all on you.” Or, “Swing Left and you’ll be bereft.” Or, “We told you so.” We’ll think of a cool catchphrase later. But for the moment, now might be a good time to remind the people of Chicago that if they want a way out of this, presuming that there is a way out, they aren’t going to find it with Julia Ramirez or Brandon Johnson. And they certainly aren’t going to find it with the Democratic Party.