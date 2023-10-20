Weekend Parting Shot: No. Please. Don't. Cher Threatens to Defect if Trump Wins

Happy Friday/Weekend, Gentle Readers.

I am posting this column early since other business will draw me away from the keyboard this time around. Here’s wishing you the most relaxing weekend possible and a chance to recharge your batteries. Give yourself permission to take a break and breathe for a minute. Or maybe even two.

Don’t Let the Door Hit You Where the Good Lord Split You

Does anyone remember Cher? Okay, does anyone under 50 remember Cher? She is a singer and was very famous in the ’60s through the ’80s. And she has made occasional comebacks since those days. She seems to think it is important for you to remember her since she decided to horn in on a news cycle in which she could not be any less relevant. American Wire News reported that Cher has announced that if Donald Trump wins the presidency, she will leave the country. Again. If you are under 50, you may be thinking, “Who?” If you are over 50, you are probably thinking, “Who cares?” After all, we’ve seen this routine before. The last time Trump won, an army of celebrities, influencers, academics, and other assorted individuals announced their intentions to decamp to Canada, Australia, Tatooine, or someplace. California even threatened to secede. And that was a lousy experience. Not because they all threatened to leave but because they never actually got around to leaving. According to American Wire, Cher told The Guardian, “I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time, I will leave [the country].”

American Wire noted that Cher is a long-time Trump hater and was a big-time supporter of Joe Biden:

Do you believe in life after Trump? pic.twitter.com/azZ1qZCqFW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 22, 2020

Yeah. Life after Trump. It’s been…super.

Actually, Cher and others like her probably think life after Trump has been super since they don’t have to live in reality with the rest of us. Please take a moment in the comments section and let us know who else you would like to see leaving on a jet plane, a slow boat to China, or a raft to the Arctic.

Wine Recommendation: Because we’re saving the champagne until after the Left leaves the country. No starting early. We’ve had our hearts broken before. So how about a nice, relaxing 2020 Bodegas Puiggrós Exedra Negre Grenache?

This is a Spanish wine from a vineyard that has been in business since 1843 but only came on the market in 2008. It’s a high-altitude wine, but what is intriguing is the fermenting process. Part of the wine is fermented in concrete vats, while the other part is aged in actual amphora. It leans to the drier, spicier side, but it manages to run toward the middle when it comes to acid and tannins. There is a nice mix of red and black fruits, and it is rather smooth in its own way and very drinkable. This is definitely a table wine. Yeah, it will work with a steak, but it does pretty well across the board with most dishes, including poultry.

That’s it for me. Enjoy some time off, and I’ll see you next week.