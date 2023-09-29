Beyond the Pale: Washington State Plans to Remove Community Notifications and Restrictions for Sex Offenders

As I have written before, as a reporter, I covered sexual abuse cases that would freeze your blood as they froze mine. And I am sure that there are current and former cops, teachers, lawyers, and counselors who are reading this who can recall cases that were so awful, the memory of them causes you to lock up for a second so you can let the rage seep out of you yet again before on going on with your day.

With that in mind, I know that secession, when it comes to Northern California and eastern Oregon, creeps up in the news cycle when things get a bit slow. But how hard would it be to expel a state from the Union? Namely Washington State. Could we give it to Canada? Or are there any geologists reading this who could tell us how to detach it from the continent and shove it toward Russia? Then, it could be Putin’s problem.

According to an article in the Post Millennial, the Washington State Sex Offender Policy Board is currently working with the state’s Sentencing Guideline Commission. The board wants to roll back the policies that dictate restrictions and sentence guidelines for sex offenders. This would include community notifications. The board’s rationale? “These laws actually undermine public safety, the exact opposite of what lawmakers and the public so confidently assume they accomplish.”

In what way, pray tell? These laws are designed to protect innocent children from predators. How exactly does placing restrictions on sex offenders and notifying the people of their presence undermine public safety? Just whose safety are we concerned about here? And for that matter, whose rights? Once someone crosses that line, they have fewer rights than your average stray dog.

I know that in progressive precincts, people love to “re-imagine” policing and criminal justice. And I know that the rights of children to be free from exposure to all things sexual have been trumped by those of people who wish to “express themselves.”

But being the poor, regressive, repressed, conservative soul that I am, I have to ask: do children not have the right to be safe? Has Washington state and the progressive movement become so obsessed with blurring and destroying the lines of the “patriarchy” that now children are fair game in the pursuit of hope and change? What is the acceptable level of collateral damage in these situations?

This move comes after the community reacted to a decision by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson to release Level Three sex offenders from high-security holding facilities and halfway houses into area neighborhoods. Also of note, the Post Millennial points out that Inslee used a line-item veto to remove a provision that would have informed neighbors if such an individual was to be placed in their community.

🧵EXCLUSIVE: Democrat Governor Jay Inslee's Sentencing Guideline Commission wants to roll back registration, community notification & residency restrictions for WA sex offenders claiming the laws "undermine public safety" pic.twitter.com/sl1xNZ4I9r — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) September 27, 2023

Washington’s Sex Offender Policy Board is working with the state’s Sentencing Guideline Commission in an attempt to also reduce sentence guidelines for sex offenders pic.twitter.com/iFN8p4xG5Y — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) September 27, 2023

Again, why? Inslee, Ferguson, and the Washington State Sex Offender Policy Board need to explain their thinking to the people of Washington and, for that matter, every sane and civilized person in the world. This is also an interesting excerpt from the Post Millennial piece:

A draft of the recommendations for the Model Penal Code obtained by The Post Millennial from a Sept. 21 meeting reveals that the entities are claiming that “those convicted of a sex offense have some of the lowest recidivism rates compared to individuals convicted of a non-sex offense” adding “This is also true for individuals convicted of sex offenses against children.” The document did not cite the pertinent data.

There is not an honest, humane, or decent cop, prosecutor, or anyone involved in criminal justice who would agree with that statement. In fact, people who work in law enforcement will tell you the exact opposite.

I know that there are good people in Washington state who are incensed over this. We understand, and we have your backs.

But there are also people who are so dedicated to their Pride/Progress flags, drag brunches, and those ridiculous onanistic signs in their front yards enumerating what they believe that they have ventured beyond reason. To those people, I would say stop it. Just stop it. No one is asking you to vote for Donald Trump, attend their church, or even define what a woman is. We are tired of those conversations, ourselves.

But if you cannot agree that putting children at risk is wrong simply because you hate us, I hope you got a good price for your soul.