The Mayor of Dallas Flips to the GOP

Eric Johnson, the Mayor of Dallas, is a newly minted Republican. He announced his move in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Friday. Reading Johnson’s piece, one can hardly accuse him of governing his city in the manner of other Democrat mayors. In fact, Johnson has pursued an agenda that stands in direct opposition to some of the most progressive efforts in the country.

For Johnson, serving Dallas meant refusing to defund the police, reducing taxes, focusing on infrastructure, and improving the atmosphere for businesses. He cites major decreases in violent crimes and the influx of new businesses, including Goldman Sachs, Aecom, and CRBE. Looking ahead, Johnson sees law and order and fiscal conservatism as necessary components for successful metropolitan areas. These, he asserts, are principles to be found in the GOP.

Johnson said he knows that the announcement may catch some unaware, adding:

I was a Democrat in a Republican-controlled Legislature. I prided myself on finding common-sense solutions and worked closely with my conservative colleagues to improve policing, public education and water infrastructure. I was never a favorite of the Democratic caucus, and the feeling was mutual. By the time I was elected mayor—a nonpartisan office—in 2019, I was relieved to be free from hyperpartisanship and ready to focus on solving problems.

Hyperpartisanship. I am an ex-Democrat, and while that issue does exist on the Right, I have noted that it does not do so nearly to the extent as on the Left. And the proof can be seen in blue cities. Go to the PJ Media search engine and enter the terms “Seattle,” “Portland,” “Chicago,” “Los Angeles,” or “San Francisco.” Those are places where the leadership has been devoted to the Progressive mantra and mythos that the cities bear little resemblance to what they once were, almost as if it were better to burn a city to the ground rather than admit mistakes.

Johnson sees that, too, and berates wasted tax dollars and efforts that increase homelessness, encourage crime, and make life difficult for the average citizen. He also decries virtue signaling and programs that are designed for progressives to find “new ways to thumb their noses at Republicans at the state or federal level.” He adds, “Enough. This makes for good headlines, but not for safer, stronger, more vibrant cities.”

I don’t envy the attacks Johnson may receive from his former Democrat colleagues or their allies in the media. But I suspect that Johnson is hardly alone, and his company doubtless includes those who continue to check “D” when it comes to filling out their voter registrations. There are probably many more like him who have chosen not to let their thoughts and voices be heard, and we should find this encouraging. This kind of change can ultimately have a stronger and more lasting effect than what may or may not be accomplished by whoever is moldering behind a desk inside the Beltway.