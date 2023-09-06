Federal Judge Orders Texas' Buoys Out of the Rio Grande

At the risk of sounding like Jerry Seinfeld, what’s the deal with U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra (of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas)? For a Reagan appointee, the judge is acting like a man who owes some money or serious favors to Barack Obama or George Soros or somebody. Yesterday, I told you about how Ezra struck down Texas’ age verification law for online porn sites, thus making sure that boys and girls of all ages can continue to sample the wares of PornHub and its contemporaries. Apparently, the Texas law violated the First Amendment — because PornHub was exactly what the people who created the First Amendment had in mind. Now Fox News reports that Ezra has ordered Texas to remove the buoys on the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass that have provided a barrier to illegal immigrants. The state has until September 15 to remove the buoys. When the buoys were deployed, the Biden administration was swift to react, demanding their removal on the grounds that they were in international waters and were an environmental and humanitarian hazard. Governor Greg Abbott said that the state would appeal Ezra’s ruling. Abbott stated:

Today’s court decision merely prolongs President Biden’s willful refusal to acknowledge that Texas is rightfully stepping up to do the job that he should have been doing all along. This ruling is incorrect and will be overturned on appeal. We will continue to utilize every strategy to secure the border, including deploying Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers and installing strategic barriers. Our battle to defend Texas’ sovereign authority to protect lives from the chaos caused by President Biden’s open border policies has only begun. Texas is prepared to take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

I will admit that in the occasional hour in which there are no other demands on my time, I like to unwind with a good and/or poorly made documentary on Sasquatch or lake monsters. Spending a little bit of downtime with strange, dangerous paranormal monsters of myth and legend is a good way to forget about the strange, dangerous paranormal monsters that are running the country. I like to think of it as mental junk food, and I think it makes me look eccentric and colorful. Or maybe just weird. But I’ve never considered myself a member of the tinfoil hat brigade. But is it possible that the Progressive Syndicate has something on Ezra that will make sure he plays ball when something potentially problematic crosses his docket? Are there skeletons rattling around in the closet where Ezra keeps his judicial robes?

Related: The DOJ Sues Texas Over the Floating Barriers

My guess is no. Maybe he just grew more liberal with time. Maybe he was a closet Leftist all along. But I suspect that Ezra is getting close to retirement. He just wants to fade quietly into the background without any controversies, protests, or surprises. My guess is he’s just over it all. And if that is true, it is almost more depressing and frightening than someone with a clear agenda.