Weekend Parting Shot: The Latest Entry Into the Presidential Race. Plus: Activities Page!

Happy Friday, gentle readers.

I will spend this weekend tending to an injured dog. The neighbor’s dog got a hold of my German Shorthair Pointer through the fence and left him with a bloody paw. Fortunately, Mrs. Brown used her nursing skills to stitch him up and apply a bandage, which he does his level best to chew off whenever the opportunity presents itself. So I’ll be chasing a dog around the house with gauze and bandages this weekend.

Meet the next President of the United States:

Let down by the debates? Afraid to vote for Kennedy? Are you still trying to figure out who Doug Burgum is? Fret no longer, voters! The next leader of the free world has finally joined the race. Allow me to introduce you to Oregon’s Brittany Jones. Jones is a pansexual witch who is also a veteran and is pro-gun. You don’t believe me, do you? Enough, I’ll let the candidate speak for herself:

The TikTok caption is truncated, but the Daily Caller provided the text in its entirety:

I say it is time to shake things up. Let’s get something, someone completely new in office. We all know the saying trying the same thing over and over again expecting a different result is the definition of insanity. Let’s break that cycle. Let’s get this Witch in the White House.

Jones hits all the major progressive talking points on her campaign website and is no Trump fan. While her platform might run afoul of the average PJ Media reader, she claims to be for the Second Amendment. She stated, “I’m not for restricting the type of gun you can own. I am for common sense gun laws.” Of course, we all know what that means. But after watching the debate Wednesday night, why not give a pansexual Wiccan veteran a shot? At least the race is getting interesting. I never thought I would apply this phrase to a presidential race, but as Hunter S. Thompson once said, “It never got weird enough for me.”

Of course, we’re laughing now. But if she gets in, I call dibs on the top bunk when we all go to the gulag. Of course, that may happen anyway if Biden wins again.

Activities page:

See if you can spot what is wrong with the ad I rather lazily photographed below:

Funny how internet cookies work. If you think that you can catch a cruise ship departing from Colorado, please contact me for all of your future timeshare needs. On the other hand, maybe I should call VodkaPundit and let him know that I’ve found his new side gig.

Reading list:

I was asked to continue with the reading lists, and I am happy to comply. I sent out a fresh set of emails to a whole new list of people, none of whom have so far replied. While I check my inbox periodically, here is the reading list from the website of Dr. Thomas Sowell. Sowell is the only man I have ever simultaneously admired and feared too much to ask for an interview.

Wine Recommendation: Because you need to stock up for whatever drinking game you’re going to play during the next debate.

I had a request to review more whites and less reds. So this time around I gave the Dark Horse Buttery Chardonnay a test run.

I have struggled with Dark Horse reds in the past, so I was a little leery about giving this one a shot. It tastes somewhat of the promised butter, and you can catch some vanilla and a little bit of lemon in it. What I noticed was a licorice aroma in the bouquet. Instead of a dash of caramel, caramel seemed to be the dominant taste. It may just be my palate, but I found this wine to be less buttery and far more sweet than I expected. You might try pairing it with a dessert that features vanilla ice cream. Or just have the bottle for dessert.

If you are in search of a good Chardonnay and by some miracle have a little money to burn, I would highly recommend the Farina Vineyard Sonoma Mountain Chardonnay from Stewart Cellars in Yountville, Calif. This Chardonnay will deliver. It is not overly sweet, and you can taste some lemon zest and a little apricot. It has a very balanced taste and would complement a poultry or pork dish well.

Now I will admit that it is not cheap. We had a bottle that we saved for my wife’s graduation. At the average price point of around $38, it is less than a tank of gas. But pretty soon, $38 will be less than a gallon of gas. Put it on your wish list to enjoy if the economy ever gets right side up again.

That’s it for me. Have a good one and I’ll see you next week.