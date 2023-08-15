White Privilege: Stevie Nicks Pilloried for Tone Deaf Post

There’s no lib like an old lib. Or to be more precise, there is no lib like an old, famous lib. Someone whose glory days were the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s and somehow manages to labor under the delusion that the world is desperate to hear their opinions and is fascinated with their lives. Someone like Stevie Nicks.

I know that those decades produced an incredible catalog of music and that I may be in the minority when I say I was never a fan of Fleetwood Mac. Ditto Supertramp. But that may be because I was once stuck on a six-hour road trip with someone who played “The Logical Song” the entire time. And I mean the entire time.

My biases aside, Stevie Nicks apparently forgot how to sing long enough to deliver a stunningly tone-deaf post on Twitter (sorry, Elon, I ain’t calling it X) that may have set a record for self-centered insensitivity.

Lahaina is not gone ~

It is just away ~ With Aloha,

Stevie Nicks pic.twitter.com/z2jFdYEeEy — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) August 12, 2023

In the tweet, she begins by reminding us that she has a house in the most magical place on earth, Lahaina. Her niece and her husband and their son were staying at the house and enjoyed one-and-a-half days of fun. That was before the fire, which would displace hundreds and kill at least 99 with the death toll expected to rise, broke out and ruined the fun. Oh, and lives, too, Ms. Nicks.

The family did escape and made it back to Los Angeles, where they are, and I quote, “totally freaked out.” I am glad that the family is safe, but “freaked out” cannot begin to describe the grief of the people who live there, who are mourning lost loved ones, worried sick over missing friends and family, and whose homes, unlike Ms. Nicks’ have been reduced to smoking debris. And also, unlike Ms. Nicks’ situation, most Hawaiians struggle with an incredibly high cost of living. They did not lose vacation homes. They lost their only homes.

Much of the tweet is an exercise in vapid, self-absorbed twaddle. Nicks seems to wallow in her personal situation while ignoring the desperate conditions on Maui. Her biggest concession to the suffering of the residents is her hope that the lady who sold her opal rings was able to “grab all of her opals and run. I hope she made it out.” To steal a phrase from J. D. Salinger, Ms. Nicks’ tweet was about as sensitive as a toilet seat.

As bad as the tweet was, it does not top Paris Hilton. According to the New York Post, Hilton has been vacationing on Maui with her husband and child, and photos of her tropical getaway have emerged. Thirty miles away, people are fighting for their lives.

Both of these women have more than enough resources and connections to provide actual relief to the people on Maui. Instead, they muse about opals and take vacation snaps. Both women have been roundly and rightly humiliated on social media. It perfectly illustrates the elite mindset that holding the right views imparts a certain type of immunity to doing the right things. While these two incidents show that attitude writ large, it is imperative to remember that this type of thinking is a feature, not a bug, of the elite left.