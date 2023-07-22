Weekend Parting Shot: Laughing the Woke Away

Happy Friday, readers. Success! After spending nearly every morning this week trying to wrestle a broken sprinkler system into submission, I have prevailed. Tonight, the men of my neighborhood will gather in my backyard around a bonfire. We will beat our drums and sing a victory song as I raise the broken parts above my head in testosterone-fueled triumph. Actually, I’ll probably just have a beer and remind my wife every two minutes that I fixed the sprinkler system.

Derailing the woke with jokes

Is anybody out there a fan of the original “Star Trek?” If so, you may remember the final scene from Season 3’s “Day of the Dove,” which you can watch here.

On that note, we won’t defeat the fluty-voiced academic elitists, the rabid young terrorists, or for that matter the media propaganda machine with outrage of our own. Well, maybe we will, but not just with that. We should also laugh them out of existence so that everyone can see for themselves just how ridiculous the tired and self-centered woke agenda truly is.

Case in point: The College Fix notes that academics are up in arms about a response to a survey on social engineering.

The researchers wrote a paper that described their experiences while working on a survey about LGBT students in STEM in the Summer 2023 edition of the Bulletin of Applied Transgender Studies, housed out of Northwestern University.

The paper is titled, and I kid you not, “Attack Helicopters and White Supremacy: Interesting Malicious Responses to an Online Questionnaire about Transgender Undergraduate Engineering and Computer Science Student Experiences.” Really. And there really is a “Bulletin of Applied Transgender Studies.” Of course, there is.

There was a question regarding gender, naturally. Some of the responses included:

Apache attack helicopter

V-22 Osprey

F-16 fighter jet

Homophobic biggot, yes we exist (sic)

Cis gender lizard king

F*cking white male

Pansexual attack helicopter

Aerosol

Airplane

The responses for races included “Afro/Klingon-Asiatic Galapogayation” and “Native American (Elizabeth Warren).” Some of the responses were deliberately inflammatory. Despite the fact that the authors of the paper are probably screaming “racism!” and “transphobia!” from the rooftops, I don’t think the respondents were being racist.

I suspect that they have had enough of the unmitigated bulls**t (sorry, there is no better word for it) and wanted to make a point. These responses do not sound any less ludicrous than any of the so-called “legitimate” replies from people who really do fancy themselves non-binary demisexual wombats. Naturally, the authors missed that point because Leftists are, as one person once put it, “so dense that light bends around them.”

I’m not a fan of country music, but…

By now you know that Jason Aldean is being hammered by all manner of media types and posers over his song “Try That in Small Town.” These people have branded the song racist and transphobic, just for starters. They will naturally demand that Aldean attend a re-education camp, give up his left kidney, and sacrifice his firstborn to Molech to atone for his sin. Well, if the song is racist somebody forgot to tell this guy:

Hmm. Could it be that everyone is just as tired of all of the crap as the “usual suspects?”

Wine Recommendation: Because it is the start of a holiday weekend in Utah. If you don’t live in Utah, I’m sure you’ll find some other reason to drink.

A reader requested that I review a South American wine. So for that, I went to Chile. Well, I went to the liquor store to pick up a Chilean wine, the Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon.

Don’t let the name fool you. This is a nice, smooth Chilean red. The name comes from the legend that accompanies it. According to the website Cascada Expediciones:

It all began years ago in Bordeaux, France. A ship set sail from Europe to South America, bringing along seeds of sacred vines. The ship landed in here Chile and the small seeds were planted, growing vines of fresh, juicy grapes. The grapes were turned into delicious wine that was produced in a small cellar on the Concha y Toro property. The cellar was always locked, yet somehow the wine frequently went missing. Don Melchor de Concha y Toro, Chilean businessman and vineyard owner, grew tired of his favorite wines disappearing. Legend says he spread a rumor. A rumor that the devil himself was living deep within the Concha y Toro cellar. People from all over town heard the story. Many claimed it was true and said that they too, had witnessed the devil in the Concha y Toro cellar. Today, the legend lives on. Nobody knows if the story was true or if it was just a silly fib used to scare off robbers. It’s one tale that will forever remain a mystery…

On a less exotic note, we had a bottle last night and it went perfectly with the ribs that I had put on the smoker in the morning. It will work well with most red meats or a savory dish. Some people have suggested pairing it with a strong cheese. Aside from being a good table wine, it stands well on its own. You will catch some oak from the cask. There is also a hint of dark fruits and maybe some plum, depending on the year. It finishes with just a hint of chocolate and vanilla. I caught a whiff of chocolate in the bouquet. All in all, a reliable wine that will never disappoint.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you on Monday.

Sincerely,

Lincoln Brown (helicopter/helicopterself)