Newsom's Nanny State: California Set to Ban Skittles & Other Candy Over Health Concerns

Do you know what poses health risks in California? Everything. Everything poses a health risk in California. Don’t believe me? Start checking labels. You may be surprised at the number of products that have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other health issues in California, including my lawnmower. Seriously, there is a warning label on my lawnmower. I have to look at it every time I start my mower up. A few years ago, my wife and I were touring Napa’s wine country because I am a wine snob. We stopped at a gas station to tank up, and I wanted a drink. The convenience store had one of those coffee islands. You know what I mean. It had several varieties of coffee, cups, stir sticks, different creamers, and all that good stuff. It also had a sign warning me that those products have been shown to increase health risks in California. I guess the moral of the story is that if you want a cup of joe in California, buy it at the Nevada border and drink it on the other side of the state line. Then, maybe you’ll safe.

True to form, Gavin Newsom’s nanny state has come up with something else to ban: Skittles. Ooh, bad show, California. With Pride Month just weeks away, this is no time to tell people that they can’t “taste the rainbow.”

KTLA reports that Assembly Bill 418 passed the State Assembly last week and is off to the State Senate, where it should get the go-ahead nod. The bill would ban products “that contain red dye No. 3, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil or propylparaben.” The bill’s sponsor, Jesse Gabriel, told the station that the chemicals have been known to lead to cancer and childhood developmental and reproductive issues, and have already been banned in the European Union. The EU — there’s a good role model for policy. But then again, this is California, America’s answer to the EU. The bill would ban Red Hots, Hot Tamales, and, yes, Skittles in California. Gabriel told the station:

It’s unacceptable that the U.S. is so far behind the rest of the world when it comes to banning these dangerous additive. We don’t love our children any less than they do in Europe and it’s not too much to ask food and beverage manufacturers to switch to the safer alternative ingredients that they already use in Europe and so many other nations around the globe.

But let’s rewind the tape. The chemicals have been known to cause reproductive issues in children. Do you know what else causes future reproductive issues in children? Removing their genitals. That’s what causes future reproductive issues in children. And California has set itself up as a sanctuary state for children who want to change their gender without their parents’ consent or even knowledge. I’ll just let that ping-pong around your head for a few minutes. It shouldn’t take too long to sink in. After all, this is California. The Post Millennial’s Hannah Nightingale, who I admit cottoned on to this before I did, noted the irony, as well.

So to recap:

Children can go to California to have their bodies irrevocably altered by surgery and be pumped full of drugs that could cause health issues in the immediate and distant future that could ruin their lives. Crime is rampant and the streets are full of homeless encampments, needles, and human waste. The term “Golden State” could soon refer to the fact that everyone there has contracted hepatitis. BUT the kids will be safe because they can’t get a bag of Skittles.

Uh-huh.

Normally, I would add a smart-a##ed comment here, but I think the story pretty much stands on its own. Feel free to talk amongst yourselves on this one.