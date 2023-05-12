Day One in Post-Title 42 America: Everything's Fine

The sun has not yet set on the first day after the end of Title 42, and things are going about as well as we expected. The day started with CBP agents blocking reporters from getting footage of illegals being loaded onto buses to ship them off to, well, probably anywhere, eventually.

After all, there is no reason Americans should know what is going on in their country, even if it will have a direct impact on the country’s economy, welfare programs, and safety. Nothing to see here. Move along, citizen

There was no indication as to where these people were headed, since there are the proverbial “no vacancy signs” on most of the processing centers near the border in Arizona. Jennie Taer filed this report from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Border Patrol migrant processing centers are filled with more than 25,000 migrants hours after the expiration of Title 42, the Trump-era expulsion policy, according to internal agency data obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Title 42, which was responsible for the expulsion of more than 2 million migrants, ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The early Friday morning data show that several sectors of the southern border, including Arizona’s Yuma and Tucson sectors, are 219% and 269% over capacity, respectively. The custody numbers show that processing centers are mostly full of single adults. One week ago, processing centers had more than 20,000 migrants in custody, according to an internal document previously obtained by the DCNF. At the time, Tucson sector was at 154% capacity and Yuma’s sector was at 136% capacity. “We’re already getting hammered,” a Border Patrol agent working along the southern border, who requested anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak publicly, recently told the DCNF. “Agents are being pulled of (sic) the line again to work at the tents. We have no agents in the field again other than transport and buses,” the agent added. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, a migrant teen in U.S. government custody has died. Fox News notes that 17-year-old Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza of Honduras passed away at a shelter in Safety Harbor, Fla. HHS issued the following statement:

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch. As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children (DHUC) is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records. A medical examiner investigation is underway.

The circumstances of the teen’s death are being withheld for “safety concerns.”

The banana peels who are in charge of the messaging for our banana republic were up bright and early this morning to let us know that was no mass release of migrants. Uh-huh.

Karine Jean-Pierre just said during WH press briefing that mass releases of migrants aren’t happening. Here is video we just shot in downtown Brownsville where large amounts of migrants have been mass released and are getting NGO assistance with travel documents near bus station pic.twitter.com/l06kHuxvMk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2023

Aside from letting us all know that there is no crisis, the administration has also gone to lengths recently to remind us that said crisis is also the fault of the Republicans and Congress. They probably mean the Republicans in Congress. But it was Barack Obama that built the “cages” and left Donald Trump to clean up the mess. And Trump was well on his way to getting things in order before he left office. Biden had all of the time and resources necessary to keep the border secure. Today proves once again that the Democrats’ concern over illegal immigrants only surfaces when it is convenient for them.