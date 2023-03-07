Cori Bush’s Security Guard Is 109 Trillion Years Old

Nathaniel Davis III is either the most over-qualified security guard ever or he managed to escape the matrix of World of Warcraft and enter the real world. Davis works security for Missouri Democrat Cori Bush. He is not just a close personal friend, he is also her highest-paid security guard. He has pulled down more than $137,000 in wages since 2020.

And he is apparently worth every penny. The Washington Free Beacon notes that Davis claims to be 109 trillion years old, and as we all know, money just can’t buy that kind of experience. On top of that, he says that he has the power to summon tornados by the force of his will alone and can use the power of his hate to create earthquakes. And if that doesn’t work, he can utilize blood rituals to destroy his enemies. He can also access his powers to make his enemies’ teeth fall out whenever they say his name. He may have accumulated these abilities over his 109 trillion-year lifespan since one of his previous jobs was as an intergalactic master of psychic self-defense.

Oh, did we mention that he can also levitate and has the ability to pick winning lottery numbers, which are delivered to him from the spiritual realm? It makes you wonder why he isn’t working for Bush for free. All that aside, I would love to see his resume. What is the job description for an intergalactic master of psychic self-defense? Do you need a license? And is there a reciprocity agreement between different planets and galaxies? Asking for a friend.

When he is not waging intergalactic psychic warfare or guarding Rep. Bush, Davis works as a spiritual guru in St. Louis and goes by the name of Aha Sen Piankhy. He offers courses on reading minds and calling forth mythical beings. Oh, and urban gardening.

While Davis seems … interesting and no one is going to fault someone for advocating for urban gardens, Davis has a sinister side. His impetus for pushing urban gardens is to help people avoid buying food from Jews. He was formerly a member of the New Black Panther Party, which is known for its anti-Semitic views and statements. According to the Free Beacon report, Davis subscribes to multiple anti-Semitic beliefs, including the idea that the “Western Hemisphere” is under the control of the Rothschild family. He also believes in QAnon.

That a man with such views would find himself in Bush’s inner circle should come as no surprise. The Free Beacon points out that Bush is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions effort and has worked with Neveen Ayesh, who has stated that she wants to burn Jews alive. And Bush is also allied with Minnesota’s Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has been very open about her anti-Semitic views.

It’s easy to chuckle over Davis proclaiming himself a 109-trillion-year-old intergalactic master of psychic self-defense. It’s funny and weird. And if it were just the local town nut wandering the streets making these claims, you could shrug it off. But this is a security guard for a member of Congress. And beyond the foray into the word of fantasy fiction, remember that Bush hired this man who shares the same brand of vile hate that she and Omar harbor. And therein lies the reason to be very concerned.